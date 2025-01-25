Business Standard

Republic Day 2025: 942 police personnel awarded gallantry, service medals

Republic Day 2025: 942 police personnel awarded gallantry, service medals

The awardees include the personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and those working in correctional services, the Union home ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

A total of 942 police, fire and civil defence personnel have been awarded different categories of gallantry and service medals on the eve of the Republic Day, according to a government statement issued on Saturday.

These include 95 gallantry medals.

The awardees include the personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and those working in correctional services, the Union home ministry said.

Among the gallantry award winners, 28 deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 in the Jammu and Kashmir region, three in the northeast and 36 posted in other regions are being awarded for their gallant action, it said.

 

Of the 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 85 have been awarded to police personnel, five to fire services personnel, seven to civil defence and home guard service and four to correctional service.

Among the 746 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 634 have been awarded to police service, 37 to fire service, 39 to civil defence and home guard service and 36 to correctional service, the statement said.

The Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded for a rare conspicuous act of gallantry and a conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day Indian police Police

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

