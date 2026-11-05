Agnipath scheme revised: All Agniveers to join regular cadre after 6 yrs

All Agniveers will now be absorbed into the regular cadre. The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the initial four-year engagement period, while the remaining 75 per cent will be absorbed, without any numerical limit, after the second engagement period. The key criteria are that an Agniveer must be willing to join, physically fit and disciplined, news agency ANI reported quoting defence officials.

The report follows the government's decision on Wednesday to introduce an additional two-year engagement period for Agniveers completing their initial tenure under the Agnipath scheme. The changes were approved by the Union Cabinet on the recommendation of the three services. The decision was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen NS Raja Subramani shortly after the Cabinet approval.

Agnipath scheme not rolled back, say defence officials The officials clarified that the latest announcement does not mean the Agnipath scheme has been rolled back. Instead, another engagement period of two years has been introduced, creating a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed as regular soldiers after completing this additional tenure. On the question of seniority for the 75 per cent of Agniveers who are not permanently absorbed after their initial four years, defence officials said their seniority would be protected. Once absorbed into the regular cadre, they will be placed immediately after their own batchmates who joined the regular cadre after the first four years. This means they will not be placed below any subsequent batch, the officials clarified.