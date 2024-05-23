Agniveer scheme: Army carries out internal review, may propose changes

The Indian Army is currently conducting an internal assessment of the Agnipath recruitment program for the armed forces and may suggest some adjustments, according to a report from The Indian Express.

This evaluation of the scheme, initiated by the Central Government in 2022, coincides with promises from the Congress and its allies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to remove the Agniveer scheme if they come to power.

The purpose of this review is to aid the incoming government in potentially modifying the program, the report stated.

According to officials cited by The Indian Express, the Army’s survey is gathering feedback from various stakeholders, including Agniveers, as well as recruiting and training personnel at different regimental centres, and unit and sub-unit commanders overseeing Agniveers.

The report mentioned that the Army has sent out a questionnaire comprising 10 questions to concerned parties. Responses will be collected and analysed by the end of May for further review.

The feedback will include a comparative performance analysis of Agniveers with soldiers recruited before the scheme’s launch, as well as observations on their positive and negative qualities.

Based on this feedback, the Army will propose potential adjustments to the scheme. Additionally, input will be sought from Agniveers regarding their motivations for joining the defence services, their previous job attempts, and whether they believe they should be permanently absorbed into the force. They will also provide insights on their preferred career choices after the completion of their four-year service and whether they intend to continue serving in the Army.

Furthermore, the survey will inquire whether these soldiers would encourage their acquaintances to join as Agniveers.

What is the Agniveer scheme and its controversies?

The Agnipath scheme recruits both male and female candidates for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, known as Agniveers. They are recruited either directly from educational institutions or through recruitment rallies. The soldiers are expected to serve for a four-year period without eligibility for a pension.

The scheme’s terms have sparked controversy, with concerns raised by veterans and aspirants regarding its potential impact on serving personnel, the professionalism of the armed forces, and the possible militarisation of civil society.

At a recent rally in Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Army opposes the Agnipath scheme, which he attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pledging its discontinuation if Congress assumes power.

However, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh previously stated that the government is open to making adjustments to the Agnipath scheme if necessary.

Currently, two batches of 40,000 Agniveers are serving in the Army, with three batches of 7,385 Agniveers having completed training in the Navy, and 4,955 Agniveer Vayu trainees in the Air Force.