Air Marshal Surat Singh assumes charge as new chief of Eastern Air Command

Air Marshal Surat Singh assumed the appointment of Air Officer Commandiin-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force, on Monday, an official release said. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the IAF on December 6 1986. Over his distinguished career, Air Marshal Singh has flown various fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force which include variants of the MiG-21, MiG-29 and Su- 30 MKI. He has rich and varied experience of operational flying, training & staff assignments and has flown over 2900 hours on fighter aircraft, the release said.

His academic credentials include graduation from the Command and Staff College in Australia and National Defence College in Bangladesh.

He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, the Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), an Air Defence Node and a fighter station.

Air Marshal Singh has also served as Director at the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI), Air HQ, Air-l at South-Western Air Command, Principal Director at the Directorate of Personnel (Officers) & Directorate of Operations (Offensive) and the Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space).

Prior to taking over his present appointment, he was Director General Air Operations at Air Headquarters.

In recognition of his exceptional service, Air Marshal Singh was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015.