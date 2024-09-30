The Indian Air Force (IAF) released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 2024 result today, September 30. Candidates who appeared in the examination, conducted between August 9 and 11, can check their exam results on the website.

The result will be available on AFCAT's official website, afcat.cdac.in. The candidates who want to check their results can visit the websites through dedicated links on the homepage. The candidates should log in to their accounts and access the result section. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 304 positions in both Flying and Ground Duty branches (Technical and Non-Technical).

The applicants who have cleared the written examination can move to the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview process. The evaluation is held in two stages assessing the candidate's potential for success in the IAF environment.

How to check the AFCAT 2 2024 Result?

Here are the simple steps to check AFCAT 2 2024 Results:

Candidates first need to visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

On the home page, if the link is not displayed, login to your account.

Candidates can visit the result tab and check their selection status.

Once selected candidates need to appear for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview.

If AFSB recommends you, you will have to undergo a medical examination.

Selection Process

Here are the stages of the selection process:

Stage 1

The first stage comprises Officer Intelligence Rating Test and a Picture Perception and Discussion Test. Qualified students will move to a second stage within a few days.While the flying branch aspirants have to undergo an additional Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS) test on the fifth day.

Stage 2

The second stage dives deeper into understanding the candidate's aptitude and personality. Which includes:

Psychological Tests: Written or conducted by a psychologist.

Group Tests: Interactive activities that assess teamwork, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

Interview: It is a stage where candidates will interact with the interviewing officer.

Merit List

The merit list will be based on the combination of the written test scores and the AFSB interview performance, subject to the candidates' medical fitness.