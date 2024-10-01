HAL delivers first AL-31FP engine of Su 30MKI to IAF under new contract

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over the first AL-31FP Aero Engine, manufactured under the 240 engine contract, to the Indian Air Force at Koraput in Odisha.

The contract for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft was signed on September nine, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL noted in a statement on Tuesday, adding, these engines would be delivered in eight years.

The statement said Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar lauded HAL's efforts in delivering the first engine within weeks of signing the contract.

"This key milestone reflects HAL's aero engine manufacturing competency and dedication to support the Su-30MKI fleet of IAF. It is very heartening to see that Koraput Division has mastered cutting edge technologies of aero engine manufacturing and has set up required infrastructure to match with the global OEMs, he said.