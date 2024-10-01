Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HAL delivers first AL-31FP engine of Su 30MKI to IAF under new contract

Indian Air Force's Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over the first AL-31FP Aero Engine, manufactured under the 240 engine contract, to the Indian Air Force at Koraput in Odisha.

The contract for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft was signed on September nine, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL noted in a statement on Tuesday, adding, these engines would be delivered in eight years.

The statement said Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar lauded HAL's efforts in delivering the first engine within weeks of signing the contract.

"This key milestone reflects HAL's aero engine manufacturing competency and dedication to support the Su-30MKI fleet of IAF. It is very heartening to see that Koraput Division has mastered cutting edge technologies of aero engine manufacturing and has set up required infrastructure to match with the global OEMs, he said.

HAL CMD D K Sunil said: "During this entire engine manufacturing process, we aim to engage Indian industries from present level of work share from 40 per cent to more than 50 per cent in next two-three years and help in employment generation."

Sukhoi Engine Division, Koraput, was created by HAL for manufacture of engines of Su-30MKI aircraft from raw material stage to final engine, it was noted.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

