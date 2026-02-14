Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to embark on 4-day visit to Australia on Monday

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will undertake a four-day visit to Australia beginning Monday to explore ways to boost bilateral defence ties and jointly contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The defence ministry said the Army Chief will hold wide-ranging interactions with senior leadership of the Australian defence forces, especially focussing on enhancing army-to-army engagements including training and joint exercises.

It said the visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Australia defence cooperation and reinforcing the growing convergence between the two nations.

"The visit reaffirms the shared commitment of both nations to further enhancing defence cooperation and jointly contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region," it said in a statement.