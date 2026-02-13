Draft defence buying policy raises 'Made in India' content norms

In line with a policy initiated in FY21, Rs 1.39 trillion—representing 75 per cent of the Rs 1.85 trillion capital acquisition budget under the Rs 7.85 trillion FY27 defence allocation—has been earmarked for procurement from domestic industry.

“The DAP 2026, the draft of which was released recently by the MoD to replace the existing 2020 version, has been designed to bolster self-reliance, accelerate acquisition timelines, and empower the Indian defence industrial ecosystem,” said a Friday MoD release. It added that the policy aims to build a stronger indigenous defence manufacturing base, reduce import dependence, and position India as a global leader in defence technology.