Draft defence buying policy raises 'Made in India' content norms

The draft also proposes monitoring timelines from the request for information (RFI) stage onwards, alongside the planning of concurrent activities, to compress overall acquisition timelines.
The RFI stage is used to study available options and gather industry inputs so the government can decide what to buy, how to buy it, what it should cost, and how it will be tested, maintained, and contracted.
The draft also proposes refining the Fast Track Procedure (FTP) acquisition route by way of downward delegation for procurement involving emerging technology and technology with shorter development cycles.
The FTP will address the urgent procurement of operationally critical equipment, including upgrades, components, ammunition, and software, in cases where standard acquisition timelines risk compromising operational readiness. It may be invoked during war or peace, as well as during crises requiring an immediate military response.