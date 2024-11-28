Army Chief reviews preparedness, lauds innovations at Southern Command

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, was briefed on the operational preparedness of the formation during his visit to the Headquarters Southern Command.

"COAS also witnessed the Southern Star Idea Innovation Display, which highlighted innovative projects and indigenous R & D initiatives developed in partnership with Pune-based industries," said the Indian Army on a post in X.

COAS General Dwivedi interacted with innovators and industry representatives, praising their initiatives and stressing the importance of innovation in tackling modern military challenges.

He acknowledged the progressive mindset demonstrated at the event and reinforced the

"Indian Army's commitment to harnessing technology and supporting Atmanirbharta to propel the nation towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," the Army Chief said.

Earlier on Wednesday, COAS Dwivedi presented the prestigious President's Colours to four battalions of the Mechanised Infantry during a solemn ceremony at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School (MIC & S), Ahilyanagar.

The event was a recognition of their exemplary and meritorious service to the Nation. The President's Colours were awarded to the 26th and 27th Battalions of Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the 20th and 22nd Battalions of Brigade of The Guards, marking a proud moment for the youngest battalions of the Army.

The grand ceremony was attended by a large number of veterans, military personnel, and civil dignitaries, a release said.

The COAS reviewed the Colour Presentation Parade, applauding the immaculate standards displayed by the marching and mounted contingents of the four Mechanised Infantry battalions.

He congratulated all ranks, particularly the honoured battalions, and commended the professionalism of the Mechanised Infantry in both war and peace.

As the youngest and most versatile combat arms of the Indian Army, the Mechanised Infantry blends the best of Infantry and Mechanised Forces. Its battalions, renowned for their valour and prowess, are deployed across all theatres and in UN Peacekeeping missions.