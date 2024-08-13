Army commander reviews anti-terror operations in J-K's Chenab valley

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing anti-terrorist operations in the Chenab valley region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Kumar visited the forward locations of counter-insurgency Delta force in Doda and Kishtwar and exhorted all ranks to maintain a high tempo of operations, ensuring security and safety for ongoing and upcoming events, the Army's Northern Command posted on X.



The Army shared four pictures of the General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command's interaction with the troops on the ground.

He (Lt Gen Kumar) assessed the options for deployment of additional forces being inducted into the area and emphasised on synergy with Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces, the post read.