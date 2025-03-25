Army refutes Chinese drone hijack claim, warns against misinformation

Hours after social media buzzed with a report claiming that China had taken control of an Indian in-service drone near the eastern sector of the border, the Indian Army clarified that no such incident had taken place. It urged media houses and social media users to refrain from circulating unverified and misleading content.

Earlier, a report published by news portal AlphaDefense claimed that an Indian drone operating near the China border had suddenly veered into Chinese territory. According to the report, “The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) immediately took control of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), operated it for a brief period, and then returned it to the Indian side.”

The report further questioned the robustness of India’s encryption in critical defence systems. It stated, “This incident clearly highlights the PLA’s ability to intercept and manipulate the drone’s data link, exposing a critical vulnerability that India must urgently address.”

‘Baseless, factually incorrect’

Following public concern over the report, the Army issued a categorical denial, terming the claims “baseless” and “factually incorrect.” It also urged media outlets to exercise restraint and avoid carrying unverified content that could cause confusion or alarm.

An Army spokesperson told PTI, “The article is completely baseless and factually incorrect. No such incident has taken place.” The official also cautioned journalists and social media users against spreading disinformation that may lead to unnecessary panic in the public domain.

Broader concerns over drone security

Although the Army rejected this particular report, recent events have reignited concerns over the vulnerability of Indian drones.

In January, Firstpost reported that two Indian drones had been compromised in 2024—one at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and another at the Line of Control (LoC). These drones, the report claimed, were hacked by exploiting Chinese components used in their systems. Notably, both UAVs had been procured under the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

A month later, the government scrapped three contracts for the procurement of 400 logistics drones for the Army, as reported by The Times of India. The decision marked a major crackdown on domestic private companies supplying drones containing Chinese parts to the Indian armed forces.

The Indian Army continues to emphasise that dissemination of unverified information, particularly in matters concerning national security, can be harmful and misleading. It has reiterated the need for responsible reporting and fact-checking before publication.