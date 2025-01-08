Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Assam mining rescue: Navy deployed with special equipment for search ops

Assam mining rescue: Navy deployed with special equipment for search ops

The team includes highly trained Clearance Divers, experts in deep-water recovery, and the underwater ROVs for the search and rescue

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation
(Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy team is fully equipped and carrying specialized equipment such as deep diving gears and underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for search and rescue operations in Assam's Umrangso.

The team includes highly trained Clearance Divers, experts in deep-water recovery, and the underwater ROVs for the search and rescue.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had mobilized a specialized rescue team to aid in the recovery of the trapped miners. The team, comprising one officer and eleven sailors, has been mobilized to assist in rescuing miners trapped in a remote mining accident in the Dima Hasao district.

Meanwhile, one dead body had been recovered from the collapsed coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, where nine miners were trapped on January 6.

According to a statement from an NDRF official, one body has been recovered by the divers of NDRF, the Indian army.

The joint rescue operation led by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies resumed early morning to rescue nine miners trapped in a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, Dima Hasao.

Also Read

Assam mining rescue: Indian Navy deployed with specialised equipment

Army, SDRF, and other agencies continue rescue ops in Assam's Umrangso

3 dead, 6 trapped in flooded Assam coal mine; rescue efforts continue

Army, navy engaged in rescuing 9 labourers trapped in Assam coal mine

CM Sarma pushes banks to shed funding unease over projects in Assam

According to NDRF Deputy Commandant, N. Tiwari, the efforts are continuing round-the-clock with an expanded team. He added that the combined forces of the NDRF and the Army are working on the ground, with support expected from the Navy in the coming hours.

Earlier, HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the NDRF spoke about the difficulties faced by the joint rescue team, Kandari said, "Many attempts were made yesterday but we didn't succeed... A joint team dived today (in the mine) and we have recovered one body."

The mine collapse, which trapped several workers, has posed numerous challenges for rescue teams due to the hazardous conditions underground. Diving experts are now being called upon for specialized support. Kandari highlighted the dangers and uncertainties of the operation, stating, "Diving in other places is another thing but in these situations, we need experts as we cannot guesstimate what conditions would be there inside. There can be several types of mining equipment which can hinder the rescue process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, EU discuss protecting human rights in 11th dialogue meet in Delhi

Every citizen of this country akin to a soldier: IAF chief A P Singh

India eying integrated satellite communication grid: Defence space official

Hasina may continue staying in India despite Dhaka's extradition request

India's diaspora key to globalisation, says EAM at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Topics :Indian NavyAssam

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story