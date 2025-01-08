Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hasina may continue staying in India despite Dhaka's extradition request

Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh amidst violent student-led protests that erupted in July 2024, leaving over 500 people dead

Sheikh Hasina
Image: Bloomberg
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
India has extended the visa of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in the country since fleeing Dhaka in August last year, reported India Today citing official sources. The decision comes as Bangladesh’s interim government intensifies its call for her extradition, citing serious charges against the Awami League leader.
 

No asylum, only a visa extension

 
The report, citing sources, stated that visa extension does not equate to granting asylum. India, which lacks formal laws for asylum, maintains that the extension is a procedural move.
 
Hasina is reportedly living under tight security in a safehouse in Delhi.  
 

Protests, violence, and political turmoil

 
Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, amid massive protests by students and civil unrest. The protests, which turned violent, left more than 500 people dead, and the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has accused Hasina of being complicit in the violence.  
 
On December 23, Bangladesh’s interim government officially requested her extradition. Authorities in Dhaka allege that Hasina played a role in incidents of disappearances and killings during the 2024 turmoil.  
 

Cancellation of passports and mounting allegations

 
In a parallel move, Bangladesh’s immigration department announced on Tuesday the cancellation of 97 passports, including Sheikh Hasina’s. The cancellations were tied to charges of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during the protests.  
 
“Passports of 22 individuals were revoked for their involvement in enforced disappearances, while 75 others, including Sheikh Hasina, were implicated in the July killings,” Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, spokesperson for Muhammad Yunus, stated during a press briefing.  

The announcement was reported by Bangladesh’s state-run BSS news agency and has sparked fresh debate over the political motives behind these actions.  
 

A complex diplomatic tightrope for India

 
India’s decision to extend Hasina’s visa places it in a delicate position. On one hand, the country must uphold its humanitarian values while providing temporary relief to the former leader. On the other hand, the extradition request adds pressure to an already sensitive bilateral relationship.  
 
While officials in India have been cautious in their statements, experts note that extraditing Hasina could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability.   

Criticism of Bangladesh’s interim government

 
The extradition demand also coincides with mounting criticism of the interim government in Bangladesh for its alleged authoritarian tactics. Opposition leaders and international watchdogs have accused the government of targeting political opponents under the guise of legal actions.
 
First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

