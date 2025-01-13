India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border fencing row with Dhaka

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner, Nural Islam, on Monday, following Dhaka's summoning of Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over recent border activities.

On Sunday, January 12, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” about what it described as an “unauthorised attempt” by Border Security Force (BSF) to construct barbed wire fencing along the 4,156-kilometer shared border.

“Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the ministry stated. The secretary pointed to the fencing attempt as a source of “tensions and disturbances” along the border and raised concerns over the recent death of a Bangladeshi citizen in Sunamganj, allegedly caused by BSF actions.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma responded by emphasising India’s commitment to addressing border security collaboratively. “I met the Foreign Secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals, and trafficking,” Verma said.

He added that both nations’ border forces, India’s BSF and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), remain in regular communication to ensure mutual understanding on security measures, including fencing.

Sheikh Hasina’s extradition request adds diplomatic strain

Tensions between the two countries come amid a diplomatic request from Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina, whose government was toppled in August last year, has taken refuge in India since her ouster.

India’s foreign ministry confirmed receiving the extradition request. “We confirm that we have received a Note Verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission in connection with an extradition request,” an MEA spokesperson said. “At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter.”

Bangladesh has also issued an arrest warrant for Hasina, who is set to face charges of "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity." Several of her allies have already been detained, accused of involvement in a police crackdown during her tenure that left hundreds dead. Last year, Bangladesh announced plans to seek an Interpol "red notice" for fugitive members of her regime.

Although India is a member of Interpol, the issuance of a red notice does not obligate New Delhi to extradite Hasina, as each country applies its own laws regarding arrests and extraditions.

