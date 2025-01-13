Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border fencing row with Dhaka

India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border fencing row with Dhaka

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry voiced concern over India's BSF allegedly building unauthorised fencing along the 4,156-km border

Fog, Amritsar Fog, Winter, BSF, Security, Border
(Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner, Nural Islam, on Monday, following Dhaka's summoning of Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over recent border activities.       
 
  On Sunday, January 12, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” about what it described as an “unauthorised attempt” by Border Security Force (BSF) to construct barbed wire fencing along the 4,156-kilometer shared border.
 
“Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the ministry stated. The secretary pointed to the fencing attempt as a source of “tensions and disturbances” along the border and raised concerns over the recent death of a Bangladeshi citizen in Sunamganj, allegedly caused by BSF actions.
 
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma responded by emphasising India’s commitment to addressing border security collaboratively. “I met the Foreign Secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing the challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals, and trafficking,” Verma said. 
 
He added that both nations’ border forces, India’s BSF and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), remain in regular communication to ensure mutual understanding on security measures, including fencing.
 

Sheikh Hasina’s extradition request adds diplomatic strain

 
Tensions between the two countries come amid a diplomatic request from Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  Hasina, whose government was toppled in August last year, has taken refuge in India since her ouster.
 
India’s foreign ministry confirmed receiving the extradition request. “We confirm that we have received a Note Verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission in connection with an extradition request,” an MEA spokesperson said. “At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter.”

Also Read

UK PM urged to fire Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq as Yunus calls for probe

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy Pranay Verma over border tensions

Bangladesh's SC upholds HC verdict scrapping cases against Muhammad Yunus

Premium

An open letter to Prof Mohd Yunus: From revenge to responsibility

B'desh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia in London for treatment, meets son after 7 years

 
Bangladesh has also issued an arrest warrant for Hasina, who is set to face charges of "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity." Several of her allies have already been detained, accused of involvement in a police crackdown during her tenure that left hundreds dead. Last year, Bangladesh announced plans to seek an Interpol "red notice" for fugitive members of her regime.
 
Although India is a member of Interpol, the issuance of a red notice does not obligate New Delhi to extradite Hasina, as each country applies its own laws regarding arrests and extraditions.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No troop cuts at LAC this winter, summer review likely, says Army chief

Security forces recover weapons, war-like stores from Manipur districts

Situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh sensitive but stable: Army chief

Taiwan detects 6 Chinese military aircraft, vessels near its territory

Indonesian President Subianto set to grace R-Day parade as chief guest

Topics :BangladeshIndia-BangladeshIndia-Bangladesh tiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story