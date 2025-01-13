Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh sensitive but stable: Army chief

Situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh sensitive but stable: Army chief

Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militiaries

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi
Army chief said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is sensitive but stable, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militiaries.

The Army chief said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok, the two friction points from where the two sides have disengaged in October.

Our deployment is balanced and robust and we are capable of handling any situation, he said.

We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure and capability development, the Army chief said on the overall LAC situation.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is overall under control and the ceasefire pact with Pakistani side is holding up along the Line of Control.

Also Read

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

Border areas, remote villages in Ladakh digitally connected: Army

India, China reached consensus to restore ground situation in LAC: MoD

India-China military standoff ends in Ladakh after 2024 border deal

Indian forces reach all patrolling points in Depsang, Ladakh: Jaishankar

At the same time, the Army chief said infiltration attempts are continuing and the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side is intact.

In the last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin, he said.

On Manipur, the Army chief said synergised efforts by security forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation in the state under control.

However, the Army chief said cyclic incidents of violence continue in Manipur and the armed forces are trying to bring peace to the region.

Along the Indo-Myanmar border, enhanced surveillance and domination is in place to deal with any possibility of spillover of situation in Myanmar, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan detects 6 Chinese military aircraft, vessels near its territory

Indonesian President Subianto set to grace R-Day parade as chief guest

India holds meeting with Nepal govt; wheat supply of 200,000 MT confirmed

Sweden to contribute up to 3 warships to reinforce Nato presence in Baltic

Five Naxalites, including two women, killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Topics :LadakhIndian ArmyTerrorism

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story