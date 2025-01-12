Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy Pranay Verma over border tensions

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, in violation of a bilateral agreement

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Bangladesh's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over border tensions. 
The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, in violation of a bilateral agreement. 
Verma was seen entering the ministry around 3:00 pm. His meeting with foreign secretary Jashim Uddin lasted approximately 45 minutes. 
While no official statement was released by the interim government regarding the discussions, officials confirmed that the envoy has been summoned. PTI
 
Topics :BangladeshInternational Relations

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

