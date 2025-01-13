No troop cuts at LAC this winter, summer review likely, says Army chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh remains "sensitive but stable”, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated on Monday. Speaking to the media ahead of Army Day, General Dwivedi confirmed that no reduction in troop levels is planned for the winter months. He said that a review of troop deployments could occur before summer, depending on the progress of trust-building measures and the results of ongoing diplomatic discussions, reported The Tribune.

“For now, during winters, we are not looking at reduction in troop levels along the LAC,” said General Dwivedi. “We are well-poised to deal with any situation.”

Deployment linked to trust and preparedness

When asked about troop reductions in light of the October 2024 patrolling arrangements, General Dwivedi stressed that troop strength depends heavily on trust between the two armies. “Troop deployment directly depends on the trust factor and the capabilities that have been built on either side,” he said.

He further explained that the current situation demands maintaining the current troop levels. “During winters, the focus remains on stability, and any changes will only come after a comprehensive review in summer.”

The Army chief also shed light on the next steps in the dialogue process, highlighting plans for the next round of talks between the Special Representatives and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). This mechanism, coordinated by the foreign ministries of both countries, remains crucial for addressing border issues.

Patrolling and buffer zones

Discussing the October 21 patrolling arrangement, General Dwivedi confirmed that patrolling has resumed in traditional areas, including Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh. “Two rounds of verification patrolling have been completed, and both sides are satisfied,” he said.

On buffer zones established after the Galwan clash, General Dwivedi clarified, “There is no such thing as a buffer zone. A temporary moratorium was agreed upon during negotiations to prevent troops from entering disputed areas and risking violence.”

Strengthening Northern borders

General Dwivedi further outlined the Indian Army’s progress in bolstering capabilities along the northern borders, stating, “Capability development is progressing well.”

He also commended the continued ceasefire along the Line of Control with Pakistan, established in February 2021 following an agreement between the two nations’ Director Generals of Military Operations.

Year of reforms in the Indian Army

General Dwivedi has declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’, aligning with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent announcement. The Indian Army has outlined a comprehensive reform agenda, emphasising five key pillars: jointness and integration, force restructuring, modernisation through technological advancements, improvements in systems and processes, and enhanced human resource management.

The reforms are aimed to enhance operational readiness, embrace cutting-edge technology, and foster joint operations among the armed forces.