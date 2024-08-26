Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus' govt suspends 2 diplomats serving in India

Two Bangladeshi diplomats stationed at the High Commission in India have been relieved of their duties following an order from the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Dhaka, several media outlets reported. The order took effect on August 17.

Shaban Mahmud, who served as the First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, was instructed to step down before the end of his contract.

Similarly, Ranjan Sen, who held the same position at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata, vacated his post on Saturday. Sen was also asked to leave before the completion of his contract, which was originally set to expire in 2026. Appointed by the former Sheikh Hasina government, Sen may reportedly delay his return to Dhaka.

This decision comes amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Earlier this month, India withdrew ‘non-essential’ staff and the families of diplomats from its High Commission in Dhaka, citing concerns about the escalating violence in Bangladesh.

Ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from her position as Prime Minister of Bangladesh due to a mass student-led uprising, fled to India on August 5. She has remained in India for nearly three weeks and now faces potential extradition after her diplomatic passport was revoked by the caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Amidst the turmoil in Dhaka, New Delhi took precautionary measures by evacuating ‘non-essential’ staff and diplomats’ families from the country.

Earlier this month, the interim government in Bangladesh revoked Sheikh Hasina’s diplomatic passport, along with those of her advisors, former cabinet members, and all members of the recently dissolved 12th Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), including their spouses, as announced by the security services division of the home affairs ministry.

Facing numerous legal challenges, including 51 cases and 42 for murder, Sheikh Hasina no longer holds any passport other than the now-revoked diplomatic one, according to a report from the Daily Star, citing government sources. This cancellation raises the possibility of her extradition under the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India.

Sheikh Hasina’s India stay to expire soon

While Hasina has not publicly commented on her future plans, her US-based son, Sajeeb Wazed ‘Joy’, has suggested that she may remain in India for an extended period.

There were earlier speculations that Hasina might seek refuge in another country, potentially the UK, but a British government spokesperson indicated that her asylum request would likely not be granted.

According to Indian visa regulations, Bangladeshi citizens holding diplomatic or official passports are allowed visa-free entry and can stay in India for up to 45 days. As of Saturday, Hasina had already spent 20 days in the country, with limited time remaining on her legal stay.