Be prepared to hear India's comments on politics, says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar was asked a question about some foreign diplomats based in New Delhi having personal meetings with certain opposition leaders in their state

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Geneva
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he had no problem with other countries commenting on Indian politics, but they should also be prepared to hear his comments on their politics.

He made the sharp remarks during his interaction with the Indian community here.

The External Affairs Minister did not answer it directly as he said, I have no problem if people comment about our politics, but then, I think in fairness, they should also be ready to hear my comments about their politics.

And so, how to get a more mutually respectful world, more equal world? Because everybody says they know, he said and then referring to George Orwell's Animal Farm', he said, Some are more equal than others. How do you actually create that?

I think that's also one of the big debates, which is today taking place in the world, the EAM added. Jaishankar is on the last leg of his three-nation trip. Earlier he visited Germany and Saudi Arabia.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

