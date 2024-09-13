NSA Doval meets Putin, conveys Modi's Russia-Ukraine peace plan: Top points

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at the Konstantinovsky Palace, conveying a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his recent visit to Ukraine. During their meeting, Doval informed Putin that Modi was keen to brief him on his discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Brics National Security Advisers' conclave in St Petersburg. Brics, the informal grouping that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, provides a platform for both countries to address bilateral issues on the sidelines of broader discussions.

Top points of meeting between Ajit Doval and President Putin:

PM Modi’s message to Putin

Doval’s visit comes amid India’s efforts to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Following Prime Minister Modi’s August visit to Kyiv, where he called for direct dialogue to end the conflict, Doval has been actively working to advance these discussions. During his visit, Doval relayed Modi’s message from recent talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, highlighting India’s commitment to facilitating peace between the two nations.

“As the prime minister told you during a telephone talk that he was keen to brief you about his visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy. He (PM Modi) wanted me to come and personally brief you about the talks,” Doval told the Russian President.



India’s role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

India’s role in mediating peace between Russia and Ukraine was acknowledged by Putin, with India maintaining that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. At the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin had said that India, along with Brazil and China, could act as potential intermediaries in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

India-Russia partnerships

Putin lauded the strong ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and Russia, emphasising the importance of security cooperation. Doval also engaged in extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, covering mutual interests and recent diplomatic efforts concerning Ukraine.

“Both sides reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed important issues of mutual interest,” the Indian embassy in Russia said of the talks between Doval and Shoigu.

Putin’s invitation to Modi

During the talks, Putin expressed hope for Modi’s participation in the upcoming Brics summit in Kazan on October 22. Putin proposed a bilateral meeting with the Indian Prime Minister on October 22, during the summit, to review their previous discussions and to discuss future actions.

“We are waiting for our good friend Modi and best regards to him,” the Russian media quoted Putin as saying. Russia holds the chairmanship of Brics for the year 2024.

Modi’s recent diplomatic push has raised global hopes of India playing a more active role in mediating peace between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides acknowledging India’s lostanding relationships with both nations.

Doval meets with Chinese foreign minister

During the visit NSA Doval also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Both agreed to work with “urgency” and “redouble” their efforts to achieve complete disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned that around 75 per cent of the disengagement issues have been resolved. However, he noted that challenges remain, particularly concerning the escalating militarisation of the border.

Focus on India-China border resolution

The meeting aimed at finding an early resolution to the ongoing border standoff, emphasizing the importance of peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Doval stated that respect for the LAC was essential for normalcy in India-China relations, and both countries must abide by past agreements, protocols, and understandings

Stabilising India-China bilateral relations

The clashes in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley deeply affected the entirety of India-China relations, with both countries continuing negotiations for a full resolution. Both sides, however, acknowledged the significance of India-China relations not just for the two countries, but also for the region and the world.

The two nations have held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff, with recent diplomatic talks emphasizing intensified efforts through diplomatic and military channels.



