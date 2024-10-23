Brics Summit: PM Modi, Iran Prez discuss Chabahar Port, West Asia conflict







At a special briefing on the first day of the Prime Minister’s visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that “seamless connectivity in the region was a key theme of the discussions,” especially regarding the Chabahar Port’s role in fostering closer ties between India, Iran, and neighbouring countries. A recent loterm agreement on the port further underscores both nations' commitment to expanding regional trade and economic cooperation. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for the Brics Summit, a bilateral discussion took place with Iran’s newly elected President, Masoud Pezeshkian. The meeting focused on regional connectivity, with particular emphasis on the strategic importance of the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). These initiatives are seen as critical for enhancing trade and economic ties across the region. Both leaders stressed that these projects would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also improve access to Central Asia and support reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan.

West Asia conflict and calls for peace

Alongside connectivity, the worsening conflict in West Asia was a key focus of the discussions. PM Modi expressed serious concern over the escalating violence, urging for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. “India’s positive relations with all sides put it in a unique position to advocate for peace,” said Misri, as PM Modi emphasised the need to protect civilians and avoid further suffering in the region.

President Pezeshkian acknowledged India’s role in promoting stability and highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in addressing the challenges facing the region.

Cooperation on Afghanistan and multilateral forums

The leaders also reviewed their cooperation within multilateral organisations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Brics. President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for India’s support in facilitating Iran’s inclusion in these forums. Both leaders agreed to strengthen their partnership in addressing regional concerns, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, and emphasised the need to maintain peace and provide humanitarian aid.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to President Pezeshkian to visit India, which was graciously accepted. This productive dialogue reaffirmed that regional connectivity, particularly through the development of the Chabahar Port, remains central to the growing partnership between India and Iran.



