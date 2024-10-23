LIVE: 5 dead as under-construction building collapses after heavy rain in Bengaluru

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad. Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, reached the district subsequently. They will be accompanying Priyanka when she files her nomination papers before the District Collector. The Shiv Sena has came out with its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. The partu has re-nominated almost all the lawmakers who supported Shinde when he led a revolt against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

The death count in the Bengaluru building collapse incident rose to five on Wednesday morning. The collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon in in the Horamavu Agara area in the city's eastern sector. Emergency response teams have successfully rescued thirteen individuals, while five others sustained injuries. Search and rescue operations continue as teams work to clear debris and locate any remaining trapped persons. The emergency response includes two fire department rescue vehicles, and has been augmented with a dog squad, according to ANI news agency. A high-ranking police official stated that the rescue effort is proceeding as a coordinated operation involving multiple agencies. "Rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies," a senior police officer said.