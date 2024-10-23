Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Israel on Tuesday announced that Hashem Safieddine, a prominent Hezbollah leader and successor to the group’s former chief Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an airstrike. The airstrike took place three weeks ago in Beirut’s southern suburbs. This marks the first official confirmation from Israel regarding the operation. Previously, Israel had indicated that Safieddine had likely been eliminated, but Hezbollah has yet to respond to the latest confirmation. Israeli military targets Hezbollah leadership Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army chief, emphasised the country's focus on targeting Hezbollah’s leadership. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Halevi said, “We have reached Nasrallah, his replacement, and most of Hezbollah’s senior leadership. We will reach anyone who threatens the security of Israel’s civilians.”

Following a year of border clashes, Israel has escalated its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah, considered Iran’s most powerful proxy in the region, has been providing support to Palestinian militants in Gaza but has faced significant losses from Israeli airstrikes. These strikes have resulted in the deaths of many top Hezbollah commanders.

Safieddine’s role in Hezbollah

Safieddine, a close relative of Nasrallah, held important roles within Hezbollah’s military and organisational structures. He was also influential in the group’s financial and administrative affairs. In recent times, he had become more prominent, often stepping in for Nasrallah at public events, especially amid the ongoing tensions with Israel.

Israel’s military campaigns

Despite the elimination of top Hezbollah leaders, including Nasrallah in a September airstrike, Israel has shown no signs of slowing its military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon. Diplomatic sources indicate that Israel may be consolidating its position ahead of the US presidential election on November 5, which will see Vice President Kamala Harris running against former President Donald Trump.

US diplomatic efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his 11th visit to the region since the onset of the Gaza conflict, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken encouraged Netanyahu to leverage the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to negotiate the release of hostages from the October 7 attack and seek an end to the war in Gaza.

Blinken’s visit came amid heightened tensions in Lebanon, where an Israeli airstrike killed at least 18 people, including children, near a state hospital in Beirut. Despite ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire, Blinken expressed optimism that Sinwar’s death could lead to a potential peace agreement.

Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis worsens

The Lebanese government reported that Israel’s offensive has displaced over 1.2 million people and claimed more than 2,500 lives, with 63 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours. Even as Israeli airstrikes continue, Hezbollah continues its operations, claiming responsibility for various attacks on Israeli targets, including a drone strike aimed at Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence.

US deploys ‘THAAD’ anti-missile system in Israel

The US has deployed its advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Israel, according to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. He confirmed that the system is now ‘in place’ as part of efforts to bolster Israel’s defense capabilities.

The THAAD system, a crucial component of the US military’s layered air defence strategy, adds an additional layer to Israel’s already robust anti-missile defenses. The deployment is seen as a significant move to enhance Israel's ability to defend itself against missile threats.

President Joe Biden said that the deployment, which includes around 100 US soldiers, is aimed at helping Israel prepare for potential retaliation against Iran. This follows Tehran’s launch of over 180 missiles at Israel on October 1. The US military presence is intended to provide defensive support as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies)