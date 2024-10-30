Canada's Oppn leader Poilievre cancels Diwali event, sparks racism charge

Canada’s opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, has called off Diwali celebrations planned for Parliament Hill amidst escalating diplomatic tensions with India, multiple media outlets reported.

The Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), which was organising the event, reported that no reason was provided for the cancellation. The event had initially been scheduled to be hosted by Conservative MP Todd Doherty on October 30.

Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden hosted over 600 prominent Indian Americans at a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 29.

India-Canada relations under strain

India-Canada relations have recently soured following Ottawa’s claims that Indian diplomats were allegedly involved in monitoring and using criminal gangs to target members of the pro-Khalistan movement. In response, India recalled its high commissioner and expelled six Canadian diplomats.

Indian diaspora concerned over ‘racial bias’

The OFIC raised concerns in an open letter, accusing Poilievre of “racial bias.”

This development comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and India, especially following the 2022 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

OFIC president Shiv Bhasker expressed disappointment over the decision in a letter to Poilievre, noting that several political leaders who had previously attended the event withdrew this year, leaving the community feeling “betrayed and unfairly targeted.”

Bhasker called on Poilievre to apologise for what he termed an “insensitive and discriminatory act.” He argued that while the situation between New Delhi and Ottawa is serious, it should not result in unjust treatment of Canadians of Indian descent who have no association with the Indian government.

At the November 2023 Diwali event, Poilievre and Sanjay Kumar Verma, then the High Commissioner of India to Canada, were among those who addressed a gathering of around 540 attendees.

Bhasker remarked that this issue extends beyond the cancellation of a Diwali event, stating it highlights a more pervasive problem, as “racism and discrimination are prevalent in Canada,” with this incident revealing lingering systemic biases.

A long-standing tradition of Diwali celebration in Canada

The Diwali celebration on Parliament Hill was first introduced in 1998 by the late Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai. Following Obhrai’s passing in 2019, Conservative MP Todd Doherty took over hosting responsibilities. Community members recently learned, however, that the Conservatives would no longer sponsor the event, despite Poilievre’s attendance last year. No explanation for the abrupt cancellation was given.

Liberal Party MP Chandra Arya has since stepped in to host the Diwali celebration this year, collaborating with the Calgary-based Obhrai Foundation.

In a statement, Foundation chair Priti Obhrai-Martin, the late MP’s daughter, noted, “The Celebration of Diwali on Parliament Hill is in its 24th year, and our father, Deepak Obhrai, always intended this event to remain non-partisan.” She reflected on her father’s commitment to celebrating culture beyond political boundaries.

Obhrai-Martin expressed appreciation for Arya’s longstanding support of the event, saying, “Chandra Arya has been a supporter of this event even before his political career, and it is an honour for our family that he will host this year’s celebration.”

She also thanked Doherty for his role in upholding her father’s legacy, acknowledging her gratitude to him and his team for their efforts over the past years, even as he steps back this year.