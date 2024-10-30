Elon Musk's $35 mn Texas mansion: A family haven for 11 kids, their mothers

Elon Musk, who recently made headlines for his political affiliations with Team Donald Trump, is now making news with his recent real estate investment in Texas. He has purchased an expansive mansion designed to house his large family, which includes 11 children. This Tuscan-style estate is intended to provide ample space for Musk's blended family, allowing his younger kids to bond while navigating the complexities of co-parenting.

Elon Musk’s $35 million real estate acquisition

According to sources close to the Tesla CEO, Musk has acquired a 14,400-sq-ft mansion, along with an adjacent six-bedroom home, as confirmed by public records. He reportedly plans for the mothers of two of his children to live in these neighbouring properties. Musk believes this arrangement will enable his younger children to interact regularly and help him coordinate time with them, according to a report by The New York Times.

Currently, Musk resides in a separate mansion just ten minutes away from his new estate in Austin. Reports indicate that Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink and the mother of his latest child, has already moved into one of the new homes with her kids.

Meanwhile, Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes and mother to three of Musk’s children, is believed to be the other mother set to move in but is currently engaged in a protracted legal dispute with Musk and has opted to keep her distance for the time being, the report said.

Musk’s family dynamics

Elon Musk has 11 children with three different partners, including two ex-partners and one current partner. He shares twins Strider and Azure, aged two, with Shivon Zilis, along with a third child born earlier this year whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, has a four-year-old son, X AE A-XII, a two-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, and another two-year-old son called Techno Mechanicus. The two are currently entangled in a legal battle over custody, following their separation in 2021, despite attempts at reconciliation.

More From This Section

Legal battles over family matters

In August 2023, Musk filed a lawsuit after Grimes relocated to California with two of their children. She has also criticised Musk publicly for comments he made regarding their transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Additionally, Musk has five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson. They were married from 2000 to 2008 and had twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. Their first child, Nevada, passed away in 2002.