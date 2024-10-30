Canada admits leaking details on Indian 'interference' claims to US paper

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated, with the latest accusation involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Canada recently alleged that Shah orchestrated plots targeting Khalistani supporters on Canadian soil.

According to the US daily The Washington Post, Canadian officials accused Shah of leading a campaign of intimidation and violence against Khalistani activists in Canada. India, however, has categorically dismissed these accusations as baseless, denying any involvement.

On October 29, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser, Nathalie Drouin, confirmed that she and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison leaked the information to The Washington Post. The leaked details allegedly implicated Shah as directing these activities from New Delhi.

Testifying before the Commons public safety committee, Drouin stated that she did not require Trudeau’s approval for the leak, explaining that only non-classified intelligence was shared. The Washington Post published the information shortly before India recalled six diplomats following Canada’s claims of expelling Indian officials over alleged misconduct.

Allegations linking India to Sikh activist's death in Winnipeg

Further reports from The Globe and Mail indicated that the leaked information not only implicated Shah but also linked India to the recent killing of Sikh activist Sukhdool Singh Gill, who was fatally shot in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023. This incident followed Trudeau’s allegations in the House of Commons that India was involved in the earlier murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia.

Although charges have not been filed in Gill’s case, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme stated on October 14 that there is evidence pointing to Indian involvement in several killings, specifying only Nijjar by name.

“We provided non-classified information on our actions and the evidence linking the Indian government to illegal activities targeting Canadians, including life-threatening threats,” Drouin testified, noting that similar briefings were shared with Canadian opposition leaders.

Diplomatic fallout between India and Canada

Earlier this month, Canada expelled several Indian diplomats, linking them to Nijjar's 2023 murder. India responded by expelling six Canadian diplomats and recalling its High Commissioner, Sanjay Verma, after he was declared a “person of interest” by Canada on October 13 in relation to Nijjar’s death. Ottawa further hinted at potential sanctions against India, which has rejected all allegations, including those made by Trudeau.

In 2023, India expelled 41 Canadian diplomats following Trudeau's statement that there were “credible” allegations linking the Modi government to Nijjar’s killing.

The diplomatic conflict took an international turn when the US charged an Indian national and government employee in an alleged plot to kill pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. The FBI warned of the risk of retaliation against a US resident, while India launched an internal investigation into the allegations.

(With inputs from Reuters)