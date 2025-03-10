Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / CDS Chauhan highlights need for developing holistic counter-UAS system

CDS Chauhan highlights need for developing holistic counter-UAS system

Gen Chauhan delivered the keynote address, emphasising the transformative impact of UAS in modern warfare

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS
He highlighted the key trends -- celerity, robotics advancements, and AI-driven intelligence -- that are exploited by UAS, making them highly disruptive. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 10 2025
Underscoring how drones are reshaping warfare economics, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday stressed the importance of establishing a "common vocabulary and grammar" on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and drones by the Indian armed forces.

Think-tank Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) hosted a high-level seminar on "UAS Warfare with Special Focus on Counter-UAS" in New Delhi.

Gen Chauhan delivered the keynote address, emphasising the transformative impact of UAS in modern warfare. He also highlighted the need for developing a holistic counter-UAS system for the armed forces, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Referencing present-day conflicts, he underscored how drones are reshaping warfare economics with low-cost, high-impact solutions.

Gen Chauhan postulated the imperative to "establish a common vocabulary and grammar on UAS, drones, uncrewed systems by the Indian armed forces," it said.

He highlighted the key trends -- celerity, robotics advancements, and AI-driven intelligence -- that are exploited by UAS, making them highly disruptive.

Stressing doctrinal clarity in UAS classification, he outlined four generations of UAS and the need for developing holistic counter-UAS systems, the statement said.

He also called for synergy among users, designers, and manufacturers, ensuring India's self-reliant defence future.

Showcasing India's advancements in UAS and counter-UAS technologies, the seminar underscored India's progress in drone warfare, with a focus on indigenous development and self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

