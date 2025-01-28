China claims first 'radar' enabling submarines to destroy high-flying jets

Chinese scientists claim to have developed the world’s first seabed 'radar' capable of detecting high-altitude aircraft. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports that this breakthrough could significantly enhance China’s intelligence network and reshape future naval warfare.

At an undisclosed location, an acoustic sensor array positioned on the seabed at a depth of 1,000 metres has reportedly detected and tracked a fixed-wing aircraft flying at an altitude of 5,000 metres. Scientists involved in the project shared these details, as reported by the SCMP on Sunday.

How could China's seabed radar reshape naval warfare?

China's deep-sea radar could potentially shift its submarines from being targets to becoming hunters in anti-submarine warfare, according to the report.

Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors can currently detect and attack submarines without being detected themselves. However, undersea radars offering early warnings and approximate coordinates of aircraft overhead could enable submarines to launch missiles from underwater to eliminate these threats.

Also Read

ALSO READ: India's Pralay missile debuts on R-Day, closing gap with China, Pakistan The report stated that no other nation has developed such advanced detection technology to date. Typically, sound waves generated by aircraft bounce back into the sky upon hitting the sea surface, with only a small portion penetrating the water. These limited sound waves then become distorted as they travel through seawater layers with varying temperatures, densities, salinity, and turbulence caused by currents and eddies.

After decades of research, China and a few other maritime powers succeeded in detecting low-altitude targets in shallow waters using seabed-based systems. However, detecting high-altitude targets in deep waters was widely regarded as unattainable.

A research team led by Zhang Bo and Peng Zhaohui from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Acoustics reportedly developed an unconventional approach. They theorised that a portion of sound waves emitted by aircraft would reflect off the seabed, return to the surface, and bounce back again, travelling long distances.

By capturing these faint signals, they aimed to enhance detection sensitivity, significantly boosting China’s capability for covert intelligence operations.

The team faced a major challenge: interference caused when reflected signals overlapped with direct signals, resulting in false readings. This interference complicated the accurate determination of targets’ altitude and coordinates.

According to the report, the researchers overcame this issue by identifying and utilising an overlooked physical property of underwater sound waves.

In 2022, China reportedly conducted secret trials of the technology. When a high-altitude aircraft flew within 17 kilometres of the seabed radar, the system detected its position within seconds, with an error margin of less than 1 kilometre.

Owing to the military sensitivity of this technology, the data remained classified until recently, when Zhang and Peng’s team published their findings in Acta Acustica, a peer-reviewed Chinese academic journal.

Is China's new seabed radar ready for military deployment?

Not yet, according to the report and publicly available data. Tests conducted three years ago reportedly revealed certain limitations. The radar's detection range of under 20 kilometres remains insufficient for practical military application, and there is a blind spot when aircraft fly directly overhead.

ALSO READ: China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets in 24 hrs: Wake-up call for India, US The report notes that Zhang Bo and Peng Zhaohui stated their intention to continue refining the radar's performance. However, no updated data or developments were disclosed in their published paper.

The People’s Liberation Army, which prioritises system-based warfare, is unlikely to rely heavily on a single technology.

China already operates a satellite network capable of tracking aircraft globally, including US F-22 stealth fighters. Additionally, its warships and shore-based radars have demonstrated long-range detection and tracking capabilities for aircraft.

Publicly available information suggests that the underwater reconnaissance network can integrate with these systems, acting as a complement and backup to enhance performance and improve operational survivability.