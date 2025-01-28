Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 5 Indian fishermen injured in firing by Sri Lankan Navy, MEA summons envoy

5 Indian fishermen injured in firing by Sri Lankan Navy, MEA summons envoy

The acting high commissioner of the island nation in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag
The Indian high commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, including two seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island early Tuesday, triggering a strong reaction by India.

The acting high commissioner of the island nation in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat.

In its reaction, India said use of force is not "acceptable" under any circumstances whatsoever.

"An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning," it said.

"Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching hospital," it said.

Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same, it added.

Also Read

Indians abroad celebrate 76th Republic Day, world leaders extend greetings

Sri Lanka power project not cancelled, tariff is being re-evaluated: Adani

41 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy return to Chennai Airport

15 fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison arrive at Chennai airport

India to provide grant for supplying police vehicles to Sri Lanka

Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

"The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident," the MEA said.

The Indian high commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

"The government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns," the Indian readout noted.

"The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever.Existing understandings between the two governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Asia a region crucial to India's strategic interests: EAM Jaishankar

DeepSeek: Has China won 'AI war' against the US or just the first battle?

China flags handling differences, maintaining ties in talks with Misri

India-China talks: Resuming Yatra, flights, and what it means for ties

Search operations underway at nearly two dozen places across Jammu

Topics :India-Sri Lankasri lankafishermen release

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story