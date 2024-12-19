Taiwan detects hike in Chinese military activity around its borders

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Wednesday and 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

According to the MND, of the 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Taiwan reported 15 Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels and four official ships near its territory.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "15 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

More From This Section

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

Earlier on Tuesday, China's Foreign Ministry 'denied' the existence of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Monday following the arrival of US-made M1A2T Abrams tanks in Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

The denial came in response to the MND's announcement that the first batch of 38 tanks, part of a 108-unit purchase from the US, had reached Hsinchu County's Hukou Township.

Addressing the development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian claimed to be correcting the terminology, stating, "There is no such thing as the 'Ministry of National Defence' in Taiwan.