Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China successfully launches Pakistani satellite 'PRSC-EO1' into space

China successfully launches Pakistani satellite 'PRSC-EO1' into space

China has been launching satellites for Pakistan in the last few years broadening their all-weather alliance into the space arena

China flag
Last year, China launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China successfully launched a Pakistani satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Friday.

The satellite, named PRSC-EO1, was launched at 12:07 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The rocket also carried two other satellites - Tianlu-1 and Lantan-1. This launch marked the 556th flight mission involving the Long March carrier rocket series.

China has been launching satellites for Pakistan in the last few years broadening their all-weather alliance into the space arena.

Last year, China launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan.

In 2018, China sent two Pakistan satellites into orbit. The PRSS-1, Pakistan's first optical remote sensing satellite, and the PakTES-1A, a smaller observation craft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar hails US Consulate opening in Bengaluru as key in India-US ties

2 BSF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Odisha to sign eight MoUs during Singapore President's two-day visit

Indian national sentenced to 8 yrs for attempt to attack White House

Jake Sullivan briefs USISPF board members on India-US relationship

Topics :ChinaPakistan spaceSatellites

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story