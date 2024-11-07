Coast Guard chief calls on Army chief, discusses ICG's capacity building

Indian Coast Guard chief Director General S Paramesh has called on Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and discussed key aspects of national security, ICG preparedness and capacity building.

Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X that the meeting held on Wednesday focused on various contemporary challenges, cooperation between security agencies, the need for modernisation and technological advancements to counter asymmetric threats:

"DG S Paramesh, PTM, TM, DGICG called on General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff and discussed key aspects of national security, ICG preparedness and capacity building. The meeting was focused over various contemporary challenges, cooperation between security agencies, need for modernisation and technological advancements to counter asymmetric threats," Indian Coast Guard said on X.

Later in the day, the Coast Guard chief called on President Droupadi Murmu and apprised her of the ICG's steadfast dedication to maritime law enforcement and national security. Coast Guard chief was accompanied by Priya Paramesh, president Tatrakshika.

"DG S Paramesh, PTM, TM, DGICG called on Smt Droupadi Murmu, Hon'ble President of India and apprised about the steadfast dedication of ICG for Maritime law enforcement and national security. The meeting also reflected on major ongoing projects, indigenisation efforts, operational readiness and tasking of ICG ships and aircrafts. Mrs. Priya Paramesh, president Tatrakshika accompanied DGICG and discussed Tatrakshika initiatives for welfare of the troops and families," Indian Coast Guard said on X.

On Monday, Indian Coast Guard Chief Director General S Paramesh called on Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and deliberated on the Indian Coast Guard's operational readiness and commitment towards coastal security, pollution response, search and rescue and capacity building.

ICG said in a post on X that the Monday meeting also discussed avenues for bolstering cooperation between the two services to address contemporary maritime challenges.

Coast Guard Chief Director General S Paramesh also met with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and deliberated on Indian Coast Guard's operational readiness and its commitment to coastal security, pollution response, search and rescue operations, and capacity building.

The Indian Coast Guard mentioned in a post on X that the meeting also focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the two services to tackle contemporary maritime challenges.

On October 15, after assuming charge as the Indian Coast Guard Chief, Paramesh said that he intends to follow an inclusive approach for the overall growth and progression of the maritime force.

"I am honoured to take over as the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard. It is an honourous responsibility that I intend to discharge to the best of my abilities. I intend to follow an inclusive approach for the overall growth and progression of the ICG," Paramesh had told reporters.

In another big development, VD Chafekar, a retired Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, has been appointed as the seventh Executive Director of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) in Singapore. His term will last from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028.

"Additional Director General (Retd) VD Chafekar, formerly of the Indian Coast Guard, has been appointed as the seventh Executive Director of Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia Information Sharing Centre (ReCAAP ISC) in Singapore. He was appointed as the Executive Director by the Governing Council of ReCAAP ISC for the period from April 01, 2025 till March 31, 2028. His selection underscores India's steadfast commitment to fostering regional maritime security and cooperation, aligning with the vision for a safer & more secure Indo-Pacific region," a Ministry of Defence release read.

Established in 2006, the ReCAAP ISC is the first regional government-to-government agreement to promote and enhance cooperation against piracy and armed robbery at sea in Asia. It has been instrumental in facilitating information sharing, capacity building, and collaborative efforts to address maritime security challenges across the region. As a key contracting party to ReCAAP ISC, India has continually supported and contributed to the organisation's mission, leveraging its maritime experience and resources to reinforce safety & security in Asian waters, as per the release.