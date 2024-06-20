Decoded: What's fuelling the China-Philippines dispute in South China Sea?

High drama unfolded at a contested shoal in the South China Sea on Monday when more than eight Chinese coast guard motorboats charged and repeatedly rammed two Philippine navy inflatable boats. The Chinese personnel boarded and damaged the Philippine vessels, escalating tensions between the two nations.

According to Philippine officials, the Chinese forces attacked to obstruct the Philippine navy from delivering supplies, including food and firearms, to troops stationed on the Second Thomas Shoal, which is claimed by China, according to a report by news agency The Associated Press.

Chinese coast guard personnel allegedly boarded the Philippine vessels, seizing eight M4 rifles, navigation equipment, and other supplies, as reported by two Filipino security officials to The Associated Press. Several Filipino navy personnel were injured in the clash, including one who lost his right thumb.

This comes days after a Chinese vessel and a Philippine supply ship collided near Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands. Both nations blamed each other for the incident, with the United States condemning China for ‘aggression’ and ‘provocation’.

What is the South China Sea dispute?

The South China Sea, located just south of mainland China, is bordered by Brunei, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Territorial disputes in this region have a long history, but tensions have significantly escalated in recent years.

The United States has increased its military presence and naval activity in the region to counter China’s aggressive territorial claims and safeguard its own political and economic interests. Additionally, the US has provided weapons and aid to nations opposing China’s territorial claims.

What is the importance of the South China Sea?

The South China Sea is highly valuable for its substantial oil and natural gas reserves, which the United States Energy Information Administration estimates to contain 11 billion barrels of oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The region also supports rich fishing grounds, which are a vital source of income for millions of people. The BBC reported that over half of the world’s fishing vessels operate in this area.

Crucially, the South China Sea serves as a major trade route. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, more than 21 per cent of global trade, valued at $3.37 trillion, passes through these waters.

What is the nine-dash line?

The nine-dash line represents China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea on Chinese maps. Originally an eleven-dash line, it was modified in 1953 by the Chinese government. This line encompasses about 90 per cent of the South China Sea, including areas like the Scarborough Shoal and the Second Thomas Shoal, despite being far from the Chinese mainland and close to the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

China bases its claims on ‘historical maritime rights’, although it has not clearly defined the coordinates of the nine-dash line. These claims extend well beyond what is permitted under international maritime law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which China has signed.

For instance, while the Scarborough Shoal lies within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), China argues its historical ties to the region, citing evidence of Chinese sailors visiting and mapping the shoal as far back as the Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD). Similarly, China claims long-standing connections to the Paracel and Spratly islands, which are also contested by Vietnam, which asserts its own historical sovereignty over these islands.

In 2016, an international tribunal ruled largely in favour of the Philippines in its dispute with China over the Scarborough Shoal, stating that China’s actions violated international law. Despite the ruling, China rejected the tribunal’s authority and chose to ignore its decision.