Delegates from Indian, Maldivian side exchange five MoUs, says MEA

The visit by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to India saw the signing of several MoUs on Monday aimed at fostering bilateral relations between both countries. There were five MoUs that were signed between the Indian and Maldivian delegates, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Currency Swap Agreement was signed between Ahmed Munawar, the Governor of Maldives Monetary Authority and Ajay Seth, the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. The MoU of Rashtriya Raksha University of India and National College of Policing and Law Enforcement of Maldives was signed between Ibrahim Shaheeb, the High Commissioner of Maldives to India and Rajendra Kumar, the Secretary of Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shaheeb and Kumar signed another MoU between Central Bureau of India and Anti-Corruption Commission of Maldives for bilateral cooperation on preventing and combating corruption.

Shaheeb, alongwith Munu Mahawar, the High Commissioner of india to Maldives, renewed an MoU between National Judicial Authority of India (NJAI) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of Maldives on Training and Capacity Building Programs for Maldivian judicial officers.

Shaheeb and Mahawar renewed another MoU between India and Maldives on cooperation in Sports and Youth Affairs.

PM Modi and Muizzu held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House earlier in the day.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occassion. In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Taking forward India- Maldives special ties! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India- Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead."

Muizzu who arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.