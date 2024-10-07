With fighter aircraft fleet dips below 1965 level, Air Chief vows measures

The Indian Air Force’s combat aircraft strength has reached an unprecedented low (below 1965 level), prompting Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh to reaffirm the focus on optimising existing resources.

Acknowledging the situation, he said that the Air Force is committed to "fighting with whatever we have" while prioritising the maintenance of current assets and ensuring personnel are properly trained. The comments come amid concerns that the fleet's numbers are far below the sanctioned strength, as reported by The Times of India.

Urgent need for new fighter jets

The Indian Air Force is currently operating with 31 squadrons, the lowest count since 1965, when India was engaged in war with Pakistan. The authorised strength, set at 42 squadrons to reflect border threat levels, has steadily declined in recent years. This reduction is primarily due to the retirement of ageing Soviet-era fighters, without new replacements being inducted at a necessary pace.

Speaking during his annual press conference, Air Chief Marshal Singh stressed the urgency for indigenous production of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to be expedited and highlighted the pressing requirement for multi-role fighters. The Air Force had initiated a process to acquire 114 such fighters under the 'Make in India' scheme in 2018, but no significant progress has been made in the six years since.

'Not a short-term process'

“It’s not a short-term process,” the Air Chief noted, explaining that even if new squadrons are procured, training pilots to effectively operate the aircraft will also take time. "Our immediate focus is on being able to fight with whatever resources we have at present," he added.

The decline in squadrons from a peak of 41 in 1996 to the current figure is a cause for concern, with the Air Force pressing for quicker decision-making and deliveries to bolster national security.