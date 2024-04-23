Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO develops country's lightest bulletproof jacket for level 6 threat

DRDO develops country's lightest bulletproof jacket for level 6 threat

This jacket is based on a new design approach where novel material along with new processes has been used, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said

This is the first of its kind in monolithic ceramic which can stop 6 7.62x54 API bullets, says DRDO (Photo posted on X by @DRDO_India)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against the highest threat level 6, an official statement said on Tuesday.

This jacket is based on a new design approach where novel material along with new processes has been used, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"DRDO's Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition. Recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at TBRL, Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018," it said.

The front hard armour panel (HAP) of this jacket "defeats multiple hits (six shots) of 7.62x54 R API (sniper rounds) in both ICW (in-conjunction with) and standalone design", the statement said.

The ergonomically designed front HAP is made of a monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances wearability and comfort during an operation.

"The areal density of ICW hard armour panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively," the statement said.

The Department of Defence R&D secretary and DRDO chairman has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this bulletproof jacket, it said.

Also Read

Meet Sheena Rani, the DRDO scientist behind India's Mission Divyastra

Govt's determination pushed Make in India in defence: DRDO chief Kamat

HAL, DRDO to begin Rs 60,000 crore Sukhoi fighter jet fleet upgrade

DRDO submits report on dual-use equipment seized from Chinese cargo

With an eye on Ladakh, DRDO begins testing an indigenous light tank

India successfully test fires new version of medium-range ballistic missile

India fourth largest military spender globally in 2023: SIPRI report

'Asean can play imp role in emerging regional architecture of Indo-Pacific'

Indian Army becoming self-reliant in weapon production: Manoj Pande

Russia to step up strikes on bases storing Western weapons in Ukraine

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DRDOdefence firmsdefence sector

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story