Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Ahlan Gagarmandu area of the Anantnag district, police said on Saturday.
"Encounter has started at Ahlan Gagarmandu area of District Anantnag. Police and Security forces are on the job," read a post on the official X handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in Dhoks of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar of Kathua district.
The police also announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information about them.
This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.