Giant Indian flag unfurled atop highest peak of African continent: MoD

Days ahead of the 78th Independence Day, an expedition team under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence has unfurled a 7,800 sq ft Indian national flag atop Uhuru Summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent. The defence ministry in a statement on Saturday said it aims to "inspire future generations of 'divyangjan' and other underprivileged youth to pursue their dreams, no matter how daunting they may seem". In the run-up to the 78th Independence Day, "the 'divyangjan expedition team of Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence, has unfurled 7,800 sq ft Indian national flag atop Uhuru Summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest peak of the African continent," it said.

The team led by Group Captain Jai Kishan, including Uday Kumar and others undertook Mission Kanchanjanga National Park to Mt Kilimanjaro (Mission K2K) to script another historic achievement, "as for the first time an amputee climber successfully completed the endeavor using crutches", the statement said.

The team started their journey from the base camp and reached Kibu Hut, situated at an altitude of 15,500 ft on August 7, where they proudly displayed the national flag, measuring 7,800 square feet, with the aid of ropes, ground nets and anchors.

Taking into account the weather conditions and the medical fitness of all members, the team "began their ascent to Uhuru Peak at 0300 hours on August 8".

After a grueling 10-hour climbing through treacherous terrain characterised by loose scree, a steep climb of 85 degree gradient and alpine desert, they successfully reached the summit of Uhuru Peak at 1300 hours, standing at an altitude of 5,895 meters (19,341 feet) and unfurled the Indian national flag over the summit of Uhuru Peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, it added.

The historic expedition serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of what can be achieved through perseverance and support, the ministry said.