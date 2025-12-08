Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India to its nationals

Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India to its nationals

"The Ministry of External Affairs would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China," Jaiswal said

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:38 PM IST
India on Monday advised its nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China.
 
New Delhi's move came over two weeks after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport after the authorities refused to recognise her Indian passport as valid during a transit halt.
 
"We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
 
He was responding to a query about the November 21 incident involving the woman from Arunachal Pradesh.
 
"The Ministry of External Affairs would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China," Jaiswal said.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ChinaTravel advisoriesExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

