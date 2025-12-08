Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

Bangladesh delegation to attend Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata

The delegation is scheduled to attend a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on December 16 at the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters, Vijay Durg

India-Bangladesh
They will also attend the military tattoo, a display by the Armed Forces | File Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
A 20-member delegation from Bangladesh, including eight Muktijodhas and two serving officers of the neighbouring country's Army, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations here to mark the Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, a defence official said.

The war, which started on December 3, ended with the surrender of Pakistan's Eastern Army on December 16 at Dhaka, leading to the birth of Bangladesh, which was earlier East Pakistan.

The Bangladesh delegation, comprising eight Muktijodhas who were part of the guerrilla resistance force in East Pakistan opposing the Pakistan rule there, two serving officers of Bangladesh Armed Forces, and their family members, will attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata every year.

The delegation is scheduled to attend a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on December 16 at the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters, Vijay Durg here.

They will also attend the military tattoo, a display by the Armed Forces, he said.

The delegation is also likely to meet West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vijay DiwasBangladeshIndia-BangladeshIndia-Bangladesh tiesIndian Army

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

