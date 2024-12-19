Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Foreign secy to visit Mauritius amid PM's proposal to reopen Chagos deal

Foreign secy to visit Mauritius amid PM's proposal to reopen Chagos deal

It will be the first high-level engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government headed by Navinchandra Ramgoolam in the island nation

Vikram Misri
Misri's visit is reflective of the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a three-day trip to Mauritius beginning Friday against the backdrop of the new Mauritian Prime Minister proposing to reopen talks with the UK over Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

It will be the first high-level engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government headed by Navinchandra Ramgoolam in the island nation.

Misri's visit is reflective of the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, announcing the trip.

It is understood that the issue relating to the Chagos Islands deal may figure during Misri's visit to Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius.

In October, the UK had announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement.

Under the deal, sealed during tenure of previous Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, the UK would give up sovereignty over Chagos Islands but would maintain a 99-year lease over the UK-US military airbase on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Also Read

How Mauritius is promoting top golf courses to attract high-end visitors

India crosses $1 trillion in FDI since 2000; Mauritius tops the list

Indian Navy boosts ties with Mauritius in 15th annual training programme

Jugnauth thanks PM Modi after UK announces to hand over Chagos Islands

Mauritius invites Indian SMEs to get duty-free export benefit under AGOA

Following the announcement of the deal, India welcomed it.

Sources in the Indian government had said that New Delhi played a "quiet but important role" in firming up the agreement between the UK and Mauritius.

Diego Garcia is a major military base for the US and the UK as it has frontline warships and long-range bomber aircraft in the atoll.

Ramgoolam, who became prime minister last month, said on Tuesday that he was reopening negotiations because the current deal would not produce the benefits that his country could expect.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Mauritius from December 20-22," the MEA said.

"The visit marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government in Mauritius led by Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM of Mauritius," it said.

Ramgoolam's four-party coalition registered a landslide victory in the elections last month.

"The visit is a continuation of the regular high level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius under its Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy and commitment to Global South," the MEA said in a statement.

India rolled out its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision around nine years ago with a view to ensure peace and security in the Indian Ocean.

"India and Mauritius share age-old ties rooted in shared history, culture and tradition and encompasses cooperation across several sectors," the MEA said.

"The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties with Mauritius," it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt closely monitoring situation amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

India moving forward at unprecedented speed under Modi govt: Rajnath

India doing sector-wise analysis amid Trump tariff threat: Report

Bangladesh eyes Chinese J-10C fighters to upgrade its air force fleet

Indian Navy Chief hosts deck reception aboard INS Mysore in Jakarta

Topics :India mauritius tiesIndia-MauritiusMauritius

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story