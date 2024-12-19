Bangladesh eyes Chinese J-10C fighters to upgrade its air force fleet

Bangladesh may be exploring options to modernise its ageing fleet of fighter jets, with China’s J-10C emerging as a potential choice, according to a report by The South China Morning Post. However, acquiring the advanced multirole aircraft could strain regional relations and impose significant costs on the nation.

This news follows Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan’s visit to China last month, where he expressed Bangladesh’s commitment to acquiring multirole combat aircraft and attack helicopters.

During his trip, Khan attended the Zhuhai Airshow, China’s largest defence and aviation exhibition, and visited the headquarters of China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC), a state-owned enterprise specialising in aviation exports. The visit, according to Bangladesh’s military, aimed to boost the existing cordial relations between the two nations and explore avenues for further collaboration.

Bangladesh is currently China’s second-largest arms buyer after Pakistan, which was the first country to procure J-10C fighters from China.

Consideration of J-10C fighters

The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is said to be considering the purchase of 16 J-10CE fighters, the export variant of the J-10C, in the initial phase of its fleet upgrade.

The J-10C, known as the ‘Vigorous Dragon’, is a 4.5-generation multirole combat aircraft equipped with the Chinese-manufactured WS-10B engine. Often compared to the American F-16, the J-10C is designed for both air superiority and ground attack missions, making it a versatile addition to any air force.

In 2018, a Bangladeshi delegation had previously evaluated the J-10C’s performance, signalling an interest in the aircraft, the report said.

Bangladesh’s current air fleet

According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft, Bangladesh’s current fleet includes MiG-29 multirole fighters, F-7 aircraft, and J-7 fighters, alongside Chinese-origin K-8 and Yak-130 trainer jets. The BAF’s fleet includes 16 MiG-29 multirole fighters, 50 F-7 fighters, and 30 J-7 aircraft.

For training and light combat roles, the BAF operates approximately 20 K-8 jet trainers, along with six Yak-130 advanced jet trainers, which are used for pilot training and can also be equipped for combat missions.

While the J-10C would significantly enhance the BAF’s combat capabilities, the report does suggest that budget constraints might limit the number of aircraft purchased, potentially leaving Dhaka with fewer units compared to its existing inventory of older fighter models.