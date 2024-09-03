Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FWDA announces successful maiden flight of indigenous bomber aircraft

The aircraft's aerodynamics design, airframe, propulsion systems, controls systems, electronics are all made in India

aircraft, Military aircrafts
Representative Image: FWD 200B is equipped with optical payloads for surveillance. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST
Bengaluru-headquartered Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace (FWDA) on Tuesday announced the successful maiden flight of indigenous unmanned bomber aircraft, the FWD 200B.

Classified as a Medium Altitude (15,000 feet) Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), the FWD 200B is equipped with optical payloads for surveillance and missile-like weapons for air strikes and bombing, the FWDA Founder and CEO Suhas Tejaskanda told reporters here.

"The aircraft's aerodynamics design, airframe, propulsion systems, controls systems, electronics are all made in India at FWDA's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of 12,000 sq.ft built on 1.5 acre land, located at Electronic City, Bengaluru," he said.

FWD 200B features a wingspan of five metres and a length of 3.5 metres. It has a maximum take-off weight of 102 kg and a payload capacity of 30 kg, the company said.

It can fly at a cruise speed of 152 kms per hour, with a maximum speed of 250 km per hour. Its runway requirement is just 300 metres allowing it to operate from shorter airstrips, Tejaskanda said.

"With an endurance of seven hours and a range of 800 km, the FWD 200B ensures extended mission capabilities, providing substantial coverage without the need for frequent refueling or landing," he said.


First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

