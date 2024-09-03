Govt approves 240 aero-engines, SU-30 MKI jets from HAL. Why this matters

In a significant boost to India's defence capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the procurement of 240 advanced aero-engines worth Rs 26,000 crore for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets. The engines will be sourced from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), furthering the nation's self-reliance in military technology.

Bolster India's defence preparedness

The defence ministry highlighted that these aero-engines will ensure the sustained operation of the IAF's Sukhoi-30 fleet, bolstering the country's defence preparedness. The AL-31FP engines, essential for the fleet's performance, will be delivered over the next eight years, starting from 2025.

Boosting domestic defence manufacturing

An impressive 54 per cent of the engine components will be indigenously produced, reinforcing HAL's commitment to reducing dependency on foreign suppliers. The engines will be manufactured at HAL's Koraput division in Odisha, with technology transfer from Russia. The remaining components, including spares, forgings, and castings, will be sourced internationally, officials familiar with the project told The Hindustan Times.

HAL has already delivered 113 AL-31FP engines to the IAF, and estimates suggest that around 900 engines will be required to support the entire lifecycle of the IAF’s Su-30 fleet, which currently consists of 260 aircraft. The procurement also includes plans for 12 additional Sukhoi-30s to replace those lost in accidents.

HAL to upgrade Sukhoi-30 fleet

In addition to the engine deal, HAL is set to upgrade the entire Sukhoi-30 fleet at an estimated cost of Rs 65,000 crore. This comprehensive upgrade will equip the fighters with the indigenous Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, advanced electronic warfare suites, enhanced weapon control systems, updated avionics, and new weaponry.

The CCS approval comes on the heels of DK Sunil assuming the role of HAL's chief, a veteran known for spearheading several key aerospace initiatives. HAL is currently managing a backlog in the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) programme and negotiating a pivotal deal with US-based GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India. This partnership, formalised in June 2023, will see 99 F414 engines manufactured for India's future LCA Mk-2 programme, marking a critical step towards closing the technology gap in jet engine production.

In a parallel development, HAL has also signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines for the joint design and production of a new engine, Aravalli, intended for the 13-tonne Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant. The IMRH, expected to enter production by 2031, represents another milestone in HAL's expanding aerospace capabilities.