Global action on terrorism, issues must match global ambition: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged terrorism and "new theatres of conflict" in areas like cyber, maritime and space at the UN on Monday, saying global action on these issues must match global ambition.

His address at the UN's landmark Summit of the Future comes against the backdrop of conflicts across the world, including the Israel-Hamas war and the Ukraine crisis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modi said terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security. He added that areas such as cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new theatres of conflict.

"On all these issues, I will stress that Global Action must match Global Ambition!" he said.