We expect over 12,000 Indian tourists in 2024: Israel Ministry of Tourism

Israel expects more than 12,000 Indian visitors, mainly in the pilgrim and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) segments, in 2024, according to a senior executive at the Israel Ministry of Tourism. The war-torn West Asian country has recorded 6,800 travellers from India till August this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Irrespective of the current scenario we are very positive. We're just waiting for the situation to calm down even more than what it used to be for us to see growth. We have welcomed 6,800 travellers, mostly pilgrims and business, from India and 6,72,400 globally in the January-August 2024 period, which was very organic," Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) India Director of Marketing Amruta Bangera told PTI.

Israel's Tourism Ministry expects to double the 6,800 tourist footfalls to over 12,000 in 2024, from India that it received in the first eight months of this year, she said.

Among Asian peers, India contributes the second-highest number of tourist footfalls in Israel after China.

"For us, India has huge potential as a source market. Therefore, the US, Britain, the Philippines and India are our focus markets. These are the four markets that we are currently concentrating all our energies on promoting tourism," Bangera said.

"Israel is going through a very challenging situation, which is not in our hands, she said, assuring that it remains a safe destination and open to tourism.

"Certain regions near the northern and southern borders are under heightened attention and are closed for tourists. However, tourism across the country remains fully operational, with most areas being safe for travel," she added.

The majority of the country continues to welcome visitors on a regular basis from across the globe, she said.

"Our focus has always been pilgrimage, leisure and MICE," she said.

In India, IMOT wants to tap the Tier I as well as Tier II cities, to begin with through promotions, including travel shows and seminars.

"Israel is an expensive destination, therefore, initially we would like to tap the Tier I cities or the metros and then Tier II cities," she added.