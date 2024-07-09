Have integrated SDGs into national development strategies: India at UN

India has said it has fully integrated the Sustainable Development Goals into its national development strategies and is proud of its SDG localisation model that is built on the pillars of institutional ownership, collaborative competition, capacity building, and a whole-of-society approach.

The remarks by India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel came here on Monday while addressing the High-Level Political Forum panel on From the SDG Summit to the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions' at the UN General Assembly.

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) opened July 8 and will run through July 17 with the theme of "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions.

India is proud of its SDG localisation model, which is built on four pillars: institutional ownership, collaborative competition, capacity building, and a whole-of-society approach. India's strong economic growth indices stem from systemic reforms, inclusive policies and the leveraging of Digital Public Infrastructure, Patel said and explained how India has fully integrated the SDGs into its national development strategies.

NITI Aayog, India's premier national think-tank, guides both Central Ministries and the state governments in implementing the SDGs, she pointed out.

As India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with its 100th year of independence, India reiterated its unwavering commitment to partnerships, including South-South Cooperation.

With the world facing the painful truth that only 12 per cent of the SDG targets are currently on track, Patel said there is an urgent need for renewed commitment to the 2030 Agenda and its goals.

India looks forward to the High-Level Political Forum as a platform for sharing best practices and fostering global commitment to realising the 2030 Agenda, Patel said.