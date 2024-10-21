Heavily armed terrorist killed, war-like stores recovered in Baramulla

A joint team neutralised one heavily armed terrorist and recovered arms and ammunition and other war-like stores from the encounter site in Baramulla district, the army said in a statement on Sunday.

"The joint team neutralized one heavily armed terrorist and recovered 01xAK Rifle, 02xAK Magazines, 57xAK Rounds, 02xPistols, 03xPistol Magazines and other war-like stores from the site, "said Chinar Corps in a statement.

Ahead of this, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched in the area.



"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps said.