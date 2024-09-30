Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death

Hezbollah's deputy leader vows to fight on after Nasrallah's death

As deputy secretary-general, Naim Kassem now is the acting leader of Hezbollah until a replacement for Nasrallah is chosen

Naim Kassem
Hezbollah's Naim Kassem, Photo: Wikipedia
AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hezbollah's deputy leader vowed to continue fighting Israel and said the militant group was prepared for a long war after much of its top command was wiped out, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In first speech since Nasrallah was killed, Naim Kassem said in a televised statement Monday that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, Hezbollah fighters are ready to fight and defend Lebanon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As deputy secretary-general, Naim Kassem now is the acting leader of Hezbollah until a replacement for Nasrallah is chosen.

Kassem added that despite the killing of Hezbollah's top military commanders over the past months, Hezbollah now is relying on new commanders.

"Israel was not able to affect our (military) capabilities, Kassem said. There are deputy commanders and there are replacements in case a commander is wounded in any post.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Keep Gods out of politics, says Supreme Court on controversy over Tirupati laddus

Airstrike by Israel destroys apartment building in Central Beirut

Here's why it would be a mistake for Israel to invade Lebanon amid tensions

Does Hezbollah represent Lebanon? What impact will Nasrallah's death have?

Hassan Nasrallah's killing leaves Hezbollah leaderless and vulnerable

Topics :Hezbollahisrael

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story