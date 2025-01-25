Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Honoured to welcome Indonesia Prez Subianto as R-Day chief guest: PM Modi

India and Indonesia on Saturday agreed to give a new momentum to overall bilateral ties and especially concurred on working jointly in the areas of defence manufacturing and supply chains

Modi added he and Subianto discussed various aspects of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
India is honoured to welcome Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Modi noted that Indonesia was the guest nation when India marked its first Republic Day, and Subianto would attend the celebrations with the country celebrating 75 years as a republic on Sunday.

He said, "India is honoured to welcome President Prabowo Subianto."  Modi added he and Subianto discussed various aspects of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Indonesia on Saturday agreed to give a new momentum to overall bilateral ties and especially concurred on working jointly in the areas of defence manufacturing and supply chains, as the prime minister hosted Subianto for wide-ranging talks.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

